TULSA, Okla. - MicroSociety International recently awarded Three STARs to Man Elementary School, the second highest recognition of excellence awarded to a school participating in the MicroSociety program.
MicroSociety International created its STAR program to recognize member schools/programs that demonstrate a "high commitment to academic standards, student empowerment and leadership, innovation and community engagement," according to a press release. The results are compiled from a lengthy survey, telephone interviews and on-site observations and assessments.
Man Elementary was given the award at the 27th annual MicroSociety International Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was held from July 21-24. The distinction came during the conference's George Awards, named after MicroSociety founder Dr. George H. Richmond.
"Man Elementary School's goal, to 'lead by example,' is pervasive throughout the school as educators use the MicroSociety model to encourage student spirit and innovation in school initiatives so that students learn by doing," reads the official MicroSociety release. "Having implemented the model within the past year, Man Elementary's commitment to the growth of its students and its school has been proven by their practice of MicroSociety."
Man Elementary introduced the MicroSociety program in early 2018. Under the program, students operate a community within the school called "Pioneerville," where they are given real-life jobs such as bankers, media writers, governmental office holders and more.
Man Elementary's implementation of MicroSociety has been consistently praised by school and board officials alike, both at local, state and national levels, with the STAR award being the latest. Its success has led to other schools in the county, such as Logan Middle School, to implement it to various degrees.
The Logan County Commission discussed the school's distinction at its meeting Monday, Aug. 26.
"I've gone to the MicroSociety events that they've had at the school, and I think everybody who gets an opportunity should do that," said Logan County Board of Education member Jeremy Farley. "It's a little community, and I actually sat in on one of the judicial components of that, where kids elected their judges and they elect kind of a hall officer, and one of the citizens got in trouble for speeding, so they had to go to court so the judge had to rule on what the punishment would be. It's a real learning opportunity for children to put themselves in everyday positions - to be entrepreneurs, to be judges, lawyers, police officers - different people that we have in our society and see what role they play and what sort of education and things they need to know."
