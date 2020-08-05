ACCOVILLE — A man is behind bars after Logan County deputies say he was found with possible heroin when being visited over a stolen lawn mower complaint.
The arrest was made by Deputy J.C. Morrison of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office on July 30. According to a press release, Morrison was at a residence along Bull Hollow Road in the Accoville area of Buffalo Creek to speak with a Robert Lewis Anderson Jr. about a stolen lawn mower complaint.
When he walked up to the door, which Morrison said was wide open, he reportedly saw a man, who was identified as Anderson, 50, holding a scale with something on it. As Morrison entered the door, Anderson was found to be weighing a crystal-like substance on the scale.
Also reportedly sitting at Anderson’s feet was a small silver container with a small square box containing a crystal-like substance, and inside the container was powdered sugar in a bag used to cut the controlled substances. Inside another plastic baggie was a white powdery substance that Anderson stated was heroin.
A digital scale and aluminum foil were also present, which Anderson stated was used to package the drugs. Morrison also seized $125.
Anderson is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.