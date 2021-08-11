MONAVILLE — Police arrested a man from Pecks Mill after he was reportedly found passed out in a garage.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, the incident happened July 29 when Deputy Barry A. Mynes Jr. received a call from Logan County 911 about an active burglary at Monaville. According to the complaint, the victim/caller advised 911 that a man was still inside the garage on his property.
When Mynes — along with deputies Lt. M. Carter, S. Jarrell, and Cpl. D. Miller — arrived, they found the man, who is identified as Kevin R. Johnson, 41, of Pecks Mill, passed out in a chair inside the garage. Police say he had several of the victim’s tools piled in front of him.
Johnson was searched, and a headlamp, another flashlight and an air compressor attachment were all found on his person. He was wearing red and black gloves.
Further investigation revealed that Johnson had an active capias warrant.
Johnson has been charged with a felony count of burglary for the incident. He is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.
Other recent felony criminal complaints listed in Logan County Magistrate Court include:
- Levar Thelbert Day, 41, of Logan: Malicious wounding.
- Johnny Lacy Fleming, 54, of Chapmanville: Transfer/receiving stolen property.
- Malcolm Ray Meade II, 33, of Branchland: Breaking without entering, trespassing.
- Jackie Isaac Bailey, 41, of Verdunville: Destroying or concealing, possessing, obstructing, fleeing no vehicle.
- Sonya Mae Wilson, 53, of Switzer: Petit larceny, possession of controlled substance (two counts), introducing contraband into jail.