CHAPMANVILLE — A Chapmanville man was arrested after police responded to a call about a man going through abandoned apartments at Commerce Park and several substances were found on him, one of which tested positive for fentanyl.
The arrested was made April 1 by Patrolman E.C. Ferrell. The caller who made the complaint said a man wearing a gray sweatshirt was carrying multiple trash bags, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court.
When Ferrell arrived, he reportedly observed a man fitting the description outside the abandoned apartments. The man identified himself as Billy Joe Jeffrey, 29, of Chapmanville.
Jeffrey reportedly stated that he was taking trash bags full of clothes to the Salvation Army dumpster. According to Ferrell, Jeffrey gave consent to search him and his belongings.
The search yielded a clear plastic container with a blue lid containing a white crystal-like substance weighing approximately 8.71 grams, a small plastic baggy containing a brown crystal-like substance weighing approximately 0.56 grams and a small rubber container containing a brown crystal-like substance weighing approximately 3.63 grams inside the bag Jeffrey was carrying. More than a dozen glass pipes containing a burnt crystal-like residue, five cell phones, a digital scale and $211 were also reportedly found inside the bag.
Jeffrey was interviewed at the Chapmanville Police Department, where he reportedly told police he had been selling and buying methamphetamine and marijuana in the Chapmanville area for about a month. When asked when the last time he sold methamphetamine was, Jeffrey reportedly said it was just before police made contact with him.
All substances found on Jeffrey are being sent to the West Virginia State Forensic Laboratory for further testing.
Jeffrey is charged with possession of fentanyl and is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail, having been arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez. Bond amount information is not currently listed by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority as of press time.