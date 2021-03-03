CHAPMANVILLE — After a Logan man wrecked his car and was found with heroin, meth and marijuana, police say he then tried to escape his handcuffs and fight while being processed at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, Delmer Ray Kincaid, 30, of Logan, is charged with battery on a police officer, obstructing an officer, three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, attempted escape and unlawful use of a license.
The incident reportedly happened Friday, Feb. 26, when Cpl. N.D. Tucker of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Old Logan Road off U.S. 119 regarding a blue Ford Fusion that had hit a ditch and hillside. At approximately 7:30 a.m. that morning, the Fusion was located on Old Logan Road near the boat ramp.
Tucker writes that the driver, identified in the complaint as Kincaid, appeared to be “highly intoxicated.” Kincaid reportedly advised Tucker that he had heroin in the passenger door of the car and a later search yielded suspected heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.
Kincaid was placed under arrest and transported to the LCSO for processing. While there, he reportedly attempted to escape his handcuffs by slipping them from back to front. According to the criminal complaint, he flipped the jail cell bed and began to kick Tucker.
After Tucker attempted to place the cuffs behind Kincaid’s back, Kincaid reportedly began to fight, at which point he was taken to the ground and restrained.
Further investigation revealed that Kincaid had a fake West Virginia driver’s license under the name of Jason Simms.
Kincaid was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez and is being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time. No bond amount information is currently listed by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.