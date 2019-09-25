^pBy DYLAN VIDOVICH
Logan Banner
VERDUNVILLE — A Logan County man was arrested Thursday after a warrant for his arrest on a home confinement violation led to the discovery of methamphetamine, money and a gun.
According to a press release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Cpl. Nick Turner and deputies Jason Mathis and Shawn Jarrell responded to a residence in the Verdunville area to serve a warrant on Erik Scott Brown, 24, for a home confinement violation. The deputies were assisted by officers from Logan County Home Confinement.
Once deputies made entry into the residence, Jarrell located Brown in a bedroom, at which time he was placed in handcuffs and arrested.
As a result of the arrest, Brown was reportedly found to be in possession of 13.3 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and $395 in cash. A loaded .380 pistol was found on the bed in the room where Brown was located. As of Thursday evening, Brown was being held at Southwestern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.