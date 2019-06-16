LOGAN - A man from Dingess was arrested in Logan recently after a considerable amount of pills and cash was found during a traffic stop.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Paul Mack Williamson, 53, of Dingess, was pulled over for traveling left of center on the northbound lane of U.S. 119 just before the W.Va. 73 exit ramp.
After officers performed a frisk for officer safety, Williamson was reportedly found to be in possession of 28 30mg Roxicodone pills, 20 Xanax pills and half of an Opana 40mg pill. The pills were all concealed in an orange container that was tucked in the front of his waist band.
Williamson also had 22 $1 bills, 13 $5 bills, three $10 bills, 47 $20 bills, one $50 bill and two $100 bills in his left front pocket. The cash totaled $1,307.
Officer investigation found that the controlled substance pills were not prescribed to Williamson.
Williamson is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was arraigned on a $50,000 surety bond, which he has since posted.
ROBBERY: A Logan man sits behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail for allegedly pulling a knife out on another man and robbing him.
According to a criminal complaint, on June 7, Patrolman Maynard with the City of Logan Police Department took a complaint from a man who stated that he had been sleeping at the old Salvation Army building located at 559 Stratton Street.
At around 6:30 a.m., the accused, John Henry Sheppard, 29, reportedly woke him up, pulled a knife and threatened him. The man said Sheppard then took his wallet, backpack and phone, but that none of the items had any real value or had money in them.
Sheppard is charged with army robbery and brandishing. He was arraigned on a $50,000 bond.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.