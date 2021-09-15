LOGAN — A man with a Bakersfield, California address was booked by members of the West Virginia State Police in Logan after a large number of drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, and related items were found during execution of a search warrant.
Frankie Deleon Baker III, 43, of Bakersfield, California, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), delivery/transport of fentanyl into the state, delivery/transport of methamphetamine into the state, and two counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Troopers Z.S. Holden and R.L. Morgan pulled a light blue Acura vehicle over near the State Police Bridge in Logan for defective equipment on Saturday, Sept. 4. The driver identified himself as Baker and police say that due to the way he was driving, Baker was asked to step outside in order to conduct a field sobriety test and a complete welfare check.
During the welfare check, police reportedly noticed a black magnetic container commonly used for concealing illegal narcotics in the front passenger seat. Baker then gave police verbal consent to search the vehicle, which yielded a lubricated rectal concealing device commonly used for concealing illegal narcotics from law enforcement.
While searching the vehicle, police say Baker became “extremely attentive” to the search of the vehicle. Police then searched Baker’s person and reportedly found a plastic bag of suspected crystal methamphetamine in his left sock.
Police then called a tow truck to secure the vehicle until a search warrant could be obtained, believing that there could be hidden compartments or traps inside that contained narcotics and/or U.S. currency. Baker was placed under arrest for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, left of center, and defective equipment.
Police obtained and executed a search warrant on the vehicle the next day on Sept. 5. A K-9 officer was utilized, which indicated on the driver side.
Inside the vehicle, police reportedly found tool marks on the right driver side armrest and a hidden compartment inside the wall. The hidden compartment was released by a motorized trunk latch.
Police say they discovered nine large vacuum-sealed bags – seven containing plastic bags of suspected crystal methamphetamine and two containing suspected fentanyl. The approximate weight of the methamphetamine was 7.83 pounds, or 3,550 grams, and the approximate weight of the fentanyl was 2.10 pounds, or 954 grams.
There was approximately 10 pounds of narcotics found in total. Two handguns and a large, but undisclosed, amount of U.S. currency was also found inside the hidden compartment.
Police reviewed Baker’s criminal history and discovered that he has numerous arrests for narcotic distribution across several states. He also has a felony conviction for selling controlled substances in California, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.
Baker is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $3,500 surety/cash bond, having been arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez on Sept. 5.
