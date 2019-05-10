MALLORY - A man from Mallory is behind bars with a hefty bond and facing charges of sexual abuse for numerous alleged sexual attempts with his stepdaughter, a juvenile.
Albert Leonard Hoosier II, 37, is charged with sexual abuse by a guardian. According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court on May 8, Hoosier's 9-year-old stepdaughter advised West Virginia State Police that beginning on Jan. 9, 2018, Hoosier had been trying to make her perform sexual acts on him.
In a forensic interview with the Logan County Child Advocacy Center on May 7, the girl said that Hoosier had walked into her bedroom with his hands down his pants asking her to perform oral sex on him "more times than she can count."
On the same date, troopers with the WVSP arrested Hoosier and transported him to the WVSP Logan Detachment. During a Mirandized audio recording, Hoosier said the girl's claims were true. He told troopers he was sorry and knew that what he did was wrong.
Hoosier was arraigned by Magistrate Joe Mendez on a $100,000 50 percent cash only bond and is being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.