LOGAN — Courtney Reynolds, chief operations officer of Southern West Virginia Health System/Lincoln Primary Care Inc., recently provided an update to the Logan County Commission on the new clinic in the Man area.
The project, which was originally estimated to cost around $2.7 million, was finally given the clear to begin in March 2019 after nearly four years of uncertainty regarding possible Native American remains. Built on the “footprint” of the old Man Appalachian Regional Hospital, this new clinic will replace the modular buildings that are the current home to the SWVHS’s services.
Speaking at the Logan County Commission’s regular session Wednesday, Feb. 19, Reynolds said the new building is nearing completion, with the facility expected to open its doors by early March. A final date has not been set yet due to final inspections, walkthroughs and so forth.
A public open house event is scheduled for Friday, April 24.
“We hope everybody can come and take a look at the new building. We’re very proud of it. Our staff is very excited,” she said.
Reynolds asked three questions to commissioners — one about an estimated timeframe of filling in the old basement of the adjacent property, which she said is concerning due to it being close to their emergency entrance, one about cleanup of the overall property and one about possible money earmarked for the project.
According to Jimmy Porter, the filling of the basement is set to be completed, and Commission President Danny Godby said a cleanup is planned. Godby deferred Reynolds to County Administrator Rocky Adkins for financial information.
Porter also brought up security concerns with the building, saying there’s an issue with loitering on the property. Reynolds said annexing the property was an option brought to Man Mayor Jim Blevins to allow the town’s police to patrol the area.
The commission pledged $500,000 toward the project in March 2018. Funding is also being provided by the state and from private money secured by SWVHS.
Housed in a modern, 10,000-square-foot building, the new clinic will provide numerous services, including scheduled and walk-in primary care, X-rays, laboratory services, pharmacy with 340B discount program, pulmonary medicine, pulmonary rehab and a black lung program.
Reynolds said additional services may be added as the need arises. Currently, there are no plans for dental or substance use disorder treatment services at the facility, but Reynolds said she hopes to add behavioral health at some point.
A Buffalo Creek resident also asked if the facility will provide tele-health services for veterans. She said the SWVHS does not currently provide any veterans programs.