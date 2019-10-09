Braxton Nelson and Reagan McCoy were crowned Man High School Homecoming King and Queen, respectively, on Friday, Oct. 4. The Hillbillies won their homecoming game, 44-0, over Lincoln County High School.
Logan Banner
