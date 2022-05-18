MAN — Senior students from Man High School spent part of their day Friday cleaning up litter alongside roads and streams in the Huff Creek and Buffalo Creek areas.
The annual activity, known as senior community cleanup day, saw its return this year following a two-year hiatus due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The project originally began several years ago as an Earth Day awareness project by former Man High School environmental science teacher Billy Jack Dickerson and has since been held every year aside from the past two years.
The cleanup is held in conjunction with the Huff Creek Watershed Association and the Buffalo Creek Watershed Association. More than 50 students, teachers and watershed members participated.
“Littering has always been a major problem in Logan County, so I enjoyed getting the opportunity to help out my small town,” said Man High senior Kirsten Ellis. “Not only did I have the advantage of bettering my community, but also getting to spend time with all of my classmates as our senior year draws to a close.”
Senior Brady Hall-Montgomery said he was glad to help out the watershed associations.
“It felt good to be able to go out and be with my classmates and teachers, and clean up both the Buffalo Creek and Huff Creek communities,” Hall-Montgomery said. “It felt good to be able to clean up our beautiful town and just help out the watershed the best we could.”
Senior Ashlee Tomblin said she was glad to give back to a community that has shown support for her and her fellow students.
“I felt as if this cleanup project was a way to give back to our community,” Tomblin said. “The people in this area continuously show us support at our big events in this small town, whether it’s ball games, prom walk, etc. They never fail to show support, so I was thankful for the opportunity we were given to give back, to the ones we love.”
One of the organizers of the event was Chad Lusk, who was able to carry on the tradition started by Dickerson.
“This project serves to help teach our future generations the importance of keeping our communities clean and doing their part to ensure a better tomorrow,” Lusk said. “These kids are the future, and it is up to all of us to do our part to ensure the best tomorrow we can give them.”