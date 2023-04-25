With Earth Day falling on this past Saturday, there were renewed yearly efforts to clean up trash and litter throughout Logan County.
Among the efforts was the annual community cleanup by students at Man High School. Started some years ago, the cleanup typically sees senior students from Man spending a day cleaning up litter along the roadsides of Buffalo Creek and Huff Creek.
This year, the cleanup, which was held Tuesday, April 18, was expanded to include participants from Man’s junior class as well. It was just one of several litter mitigation efforts organized throughout Logan County over the past week.
Logan County Commissioner Billy Jack Dickerson is a retired teacher who taught environmental science and physics at Man High School for over three decades. It was partly his leadership that saw the beginning of the student litter cleanup several years back.
Dickerson said he is “very pleased” that Man High has continued the tradition since his retirement.
“The fact that the administration has allowed not only the seniors, but the junior class, to give them a larger body of folks to participate,” Dickerson said. “I’m very pleased with that decision. At times, I would ask the administration if we could take all of the students who wanted to volunteer, but I know that would become a logistical nightmare, but I think that the purpose and the function of that is getting those students out at a younger age and letting them participate in a very important activity that teaches life lessons.”
Dickerson said the response he often heard from participating students was that of shock and regret.
“A common comment from the students was, ‘Mr. Dickerson, I’ll never litter again,’ and that’s brought about by just the sheer amount of litter,” Dickerson said. “You would always get the ‘Oh my God, this is unbelievable’ type of comment, or you’d run into the occasional disgusting litter that was out there. There’s no bigger game-changer than finding a garbage bag full of dirty diapers, and the students who were lucky enough to find that lucky egg were instantly converted, so to speak.”
Since becoming a county commissioner this year, Dickerson said he feels tackling the litter problem lies in changing personal attitudes and local culture. Dickerson said he has noticed less of a trash problem in other parts of the state like Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.
“I’m sure they have places in those counties where everything is not so pristine so to speak, but I know this – I’ve traveled extensively through both of those counties and you don’t find much of it, I’ll tell you that, so what is it?” Dickerson said. “Are they better than us? Do they have a different mindset? What is the reason that you don’t find it in certain parts of the state, but then you find it so prevalent in Logan County and some of the other surrounding southern counties? It’s a shame and I, for one, am tired of it. The rest of the commission’s tired of it. The folks we work with here at the office are tired of it, and I think the majority of the population, they’re tired of it as well.”
Dickerson said he feels the county needs to start imposing stricter penalties. He noted that the commission has discussed the issue with the county magistrates to make that a reality.
“As sad as I hate to go down this road, there has to be some penalties,” Dickerson said. “We’ve always heard, this and that, ‘Well, what if a person can’t pay the fine?’ Well, then that person who was able to distribute the litter should be able to come and help us pick it up. Although not financial in nature, it’s a penalty to where folks have to come out and spend some of their time, which may translate into a financial hardship, so one way or the other, it’s going to cost you, I guess is my point, and we have talked to the magistrates and we’ve adopted a zero-tolerance policy, so just know this: I know that in times past, there has been kind of a slap-on-the-wrist mentality at times. That’s no longer going to exist as far as I understand it.”