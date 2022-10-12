Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Man High School’s 2022 Homecoming Court. From left, freshman attendants Peyton Lusk and Kylie Blevins; junior attendant Chloe Dunigan; Miss Man High candidate Jenna Mitchell; Mr. Man High Brenton Doty; Miss Man High candidate Cassidy Walls; Miss Man High candidate Maggie White; junior attendant Allyson Cheek; and sophomore attendants Billie Stevens and Macie Mullins.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

MAN — Man High School will be the last of the three Logan County high schools to host its annual Homecoming festivities this Friday.

The festivities will kick off with the school’s Homecoming Parade beginning at 1 p.m. Friday. The parade will begin at the school and it will make its way through South Man and then into Main St. in downtown Man.

