MAN — Man High School will be the last of the three Logan County high schools to host its annual Homecoming festivities this Friday.
The festivities will kick off with the school’s Homecoming Parade beginning at 1 p.m. Friday. The parade will begin at the school and it will make its way through South Man and then into Main St. in downtown Man.
Parade lineup is at noon at the high school. Students of Man High School and Man Middle School will dismiss early at 11 a.m. Man area elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. or as soon as buses arrive.
The Man Hillbillies will play their Homecoming game against the Patriots of Independence High School at the George A. Queen Memorial Field beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Representing the school as Mr. Man High this year is Brenton Doty. There are three candidates for Miss Man High from the senior class: Maggie White, Cassidy Walls, and Jenna Mitchell. The winner of the Miss Man High crown will be announced — and crowned — during the Homecoming recognition ceremony at halftime during Friday’s game.
Also representing Man High on this year’s Homecoming Court includes Peyton Lusk and Kylie Blevins as freshman attendants, Macie Mullins and Billie Stevens as sophomore attendants, and Chloe Dunigan and Allyson Cheek as junior attendants.