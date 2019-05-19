SWITZER - A man was flown to Pikeville Medical Center following what one witness called an accidental shooting that happened just before noon Friday.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, at around 11:40 a.m. Friday, police and medics received a call at Switzer about a man who had been shot in the head with a shotgun behind the new LEASA station. When help arrived, one witness advised it was accidental.
Deputy J. Morrison also spoke to the EMS workers who said the man, who has been identified as Sherman Farmer, was alert and talking and that he is expected to recover. EMS workers said Farmer also told them the incident was an accident.
Farmer was transported to Logan Regional Medical Center and then flown to Pikeville.
The case remains under investigation by Morrison.
