WHITMAN — A Verdunville man is charged with attempted murder and malicious assault following a New Year’s Eve shooting in the Bradshaw Hollow area of Whitman.
According to a press release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department along with a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, deputies responded to a call from Logan County 911 to Campfire Road in the Whitman area at 4:53 p.m. Dec. 31 about a reported shooting.
When deputies arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.
The victim, Terry Fields, identified Ronnie Junior Cooper, 55, of Verdunville, as the suspect. Deputies also spoke to another witness who said the suspect was Cooper.
Further investigation found that Cooper and Fields were near 414 Bradshaw Hollow Road in Whitman when the two began arguing. According to the release, deputies were advised that Cooper began threatening Fields with a firearm and that Cooper pulled a firearm from his waist.
Cooper ran across the road and began firing multiple rounds at Fields, striking Fields four times while Fields was reportedly attempting to run away. According to the criminal complaint, five shell casings were found at the scene.
Fields was later flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital by Air Evac Lifeteam. According to Logan County Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter, Deputy Johnny Morrison, the lead officer in the investigation, said Fields is expected to recover.
On Dec. 31, the LCSD issued an alert for Cooper. He was apprehended in the Twelve Pole area of Mingo County on Jan. 2 and booked at the jail, according to Porter.
Cooper was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court on a $200,000 cash/surety bond by Magistrate Joe Mendez.
He sits behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of Monday evening.