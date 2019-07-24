WILKINSON - A high-speed chase that began in the Wilkinson area and ended in the Milkhouse Hollow area of Mount Gay landed a man from Chesapeake, W.Va., behind bars.
According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper M.J. Miller was at the Speedway gas station in Wilkinson on July 17 when he says he saw a white male, later identified as Christopher Michael Sparks, walking from a known drug area. Sparks reportedly walked over to a purple Chrysler car, at which time Miller walked over and asked him if he had just walked from a residence with prior drug investigations.
Miller asked Sparks to exit the vehicle and then asked the driver, Justin Michael Saunders, 22, of Chesapeake, for his driver's license. Saunders reportedly began hurling obscenities at Miller, telling him, "I don't have to provide you with s---."
Saunders then put the car in drive and pulled out of the Speedway parking lot, driving in an "erratic manner," turning northbound on W.Va. 44 at high speed without any headlights on, according to the complaint. Miller began pursuing the car and observed it pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone at the Cherry Tree exit on W.Va. 44.
The complaint says the car continued to travel northbound on W.Va. 44 and failed to yield for a stoplight at the intersection of W.Va. 44 and W.Va. 73. Saunders then traveled westbound on W.Va. 73 at speeds of reportedly 80-100 mph, failing again to yield for another stoplight at the Mud Fork exit.
When Saunders approached George Kostas Drive, he reportedly drove the car into the eastbound lane, traveling a short distance before driving over the median and then driving in the westbound lane. He then reportedly traveled a short distance and once again crossed the median back into the eastbound lane until he reached the Hatfield-McCoy Welcome Center, crossing back into the westbound lane yet again.
Saunders continued to drive his car in the westbound lane (the wrong direction) at a high rate of speed and passed a Logan County Sheriff's Deputy, a Logan Police Department unit and two vehicles, nearly striking all four head-on. Saunders came to the Mud Fork exit, traveled into the eastbound lane and traveled to Milkhouse Hollow Road.
Once on Milkhouse, Saunders drove a short distance and came to a stop. Miller exited his cruiser and told Saunders to exit the car and lay down on the ground.
Saunders reportedly exited the vehicle and began fleeing on foot. Miller finally made contact with Saunders in a creek nearby, with Saunders reportedly attempting to strike Miller with his right fist and flee again. Saunders was finally placed into custody.
Saunders is charged with fleeing vehicle with reckless indifference, fleeing on foot, battery on an officer, reckless driving, speeding, driving wrong way, crossing median, passing in no passing zone, driving without headlights and two traffic signal violations. As of press time, he is currently incarcerated at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $20,000 surety/cash bond.
According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, Saunders has a previous felony conviction from 2017.
