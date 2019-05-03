MAN - Eric Mullins, president of Man Little League, approached the Logan County Board of Education during its Tuesday meeting at Man High School to ask for assistance in improving the facilities in the Man area.
Mullins says the current Little League field, which is near Man Middle School, is a "dangerous" one that consists of mostly rocks and no utilities such as water, sewer or electricity. He said teams have been playing on the field for the past seven or eight years. Some teams even travel to fields in other towns to play because of its condition.
"We have no legitimate field," Mullins said during an impassioned speech to board members, "no dugouts, no restroom facilities, no lights, no concession and that's just getting started. The playing field itself is probably one of the worst I've ever seen - there's rocks, rocks and more rocks. This place rains rocks. The kids can't slide, it's dangerous for our kids and their health. It's not even regulation size, and our beautiful view to left field is this sewer system of some sort we were promised several years ago would be removed, and it's still there. Our girls (softball team) deserve better than this."
Mullins pleaded with the LCBOE to assist in helping build a new facility by providing electrical power, water and sewer, at the very least. Volunteers, he said, will do their best to provide labor, tools and equipment.
Mullins noted that programs such as the girl's youth softball have seen declining registrations in recent years because of what he feels is the lack of facilities.
Later during board member comments, Jeremy Farley said he feels it's something the LCBOE should look into.
"I think that's something the board needs to consider, and we can talk about that in due time about our property and what role we will play in that," Farley said.