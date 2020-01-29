EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Andrew Adkins of Man, West Virginia, was named to the dean’s list at Illinois Central College for the Fall 2019 semester. The academic honor is presented to students who earn a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average on a 4.0 grading scale.
