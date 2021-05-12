CHARLESTON — Man High School has been playing basketball for 100 years.
But they’ve never won a state championship.
Until Saturday morning.
That’s when the Hillbillies defeated previously unbeaten Pendleton County, 43-36, in the Class A state championship game at the Charleston Coliseum.
The win capped off a storybook season and “May Madness” for the Hillbillies, which were ranked No. 1 in the state for most of the season and were regarded as the favorites to win it all.
The state crown was especially sweet for its players, including seniors Peyton Adams, Ryan Cozart, Hunter Anderson and Christian Toler.
Adams played a huge role in Man’s state finals win over Pendleton as he netted 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch and helped the Billies erase a four-point deficit.
His split from the free throw line with 1:27 left put Man ahead, 37-36, and it was a lead the Billies would not relinquish. Adams later nailed four straight free throws as the Billies pulled away.
“Thank God for this. This is a true blessing,” Adams said. “Coach says all the time that we are as big as Man is written. I’ve only been here two years, but I’ve loved it. I wish I was here for four years. This is the best way to end my career as a senior. When I was at Logan I thought we had one or two chances to win it, but things didn’t go my way and God led me here. This team worked their tails off, and here we are.”
Austin Ball, Man’s 6-foot-7 senior center, put the finishing touches on the state championship with a monster slam dunk in the closing seconds.
The celebration was then on.
“This gives me the chills,” Ball said of winning the state championship. “This is something that every kid dreams of. We are from a small town in Man, and this is what you dream of. I give all the credit to the man above. This a great team. We are all brothers. We all live within five minutes of each other. We see each other almost every day. We love each other, and we are family.”
Man closed out the season with a 16-2 record.
The Billies shook off a disappointing 53-50 loss to Tug Valley in the Class A Region 4 Section 2 championship game at Logan on April 22 in a game in which Tug’s Joby Sorrell hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Man then went to Wahama on April 28 and won 64-51 in the regional co-final and won three straight games in the state tourney, crushing Tucker County (74-34) in the state opener, then rolling past 2019 Class A state champ Webster County (81-54) in the state semifinals.
In the end, the Hillbillies proved they were the best team.
Hands down.
“We’ve talked about this when I was little,” junior Caleb Blevins said of winning the title. “It doesn’t get any better, running off the floor and being on top and bringing back the first one. There’s no better feeling. There’s going to be a big party tonight. We picked it up there at the end, got some turnovers and some scores and some free throws and we pulled it out. We beat some good teams.”
Jackson Tackett, another junior member of the team, said it was a dream come true.
“I’m glad that was just a part of it,” Tackett said. “It’s a dream come true. Ever since I was little I’ve wanted to win a championship.”
Cozart said it was a great way to finish off his prep basketball career.
“It feels great. It’s been a long time, and I’m just glad that we were able to come out here and do it,” he said.
Jeremiah Harless, a junior, said Man was able to execute all week.
“It’s unreal. This is the stuff that I dreamed about when I was a little kid,” Harless said. “It doesn’t feel real right now, but I wait to celebrate. We knew that we had the team to do it, but we had to come out and execute because any team here in the state tournament had the potential to win it. They were all here for a reason. We knew that we had to come in and play our style of ball. If we did that, we thought that we could do it.”
