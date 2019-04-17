HD Media
CHARLESTON - A Mingo County man pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge, said U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
Jay James Fields, 36, admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
On Nov. 3, 2017, Logan County 911 Dispatch received a call regarding two suspicious individuals who left a known drug house. A Logan County Sheriff's Deputy proceeded to the area, and identified the two individuals described by 911. The deputy tried to speak to Fields, who fled on foot with a gun in his hand. The deputy retrieved the gun after Fields discarded it during the chase.
A deputy U.S. Marshal was able to apprehend Fields.
Fields faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Senior U.S. Senior District Judge David A. Faber presided over the plea hearing.
Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Logan County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the U.S. Marshals Service.