VERDUNVILLE - A man from Dingess was arrested in the Verdunville area of Mud Fork after reportedly claiming to be an FBI agent in order to steal from a woman.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Senior Trooper P. Bowling with the West Virginia State Police responded to a complaint in Verdunville on June 22 that a man known by the alias Fonze Vance had caused a disturbance at a residence and was carrying items stolen from the caller. The man was later identified as Keith Gregory Kennedy, 43, of Dingess.
Bowling traveled to the residence and spoke with the female victim, who said she was in her living room when she saw something thrown across the driveway.
The victim said she walked outside and saw that the item was an ATV seat. She said Kennedy screamed at her that he was an FBI agent and she was going to jail for having a deer head that "was not registered."
The victim said Kennedy had sprayed her ATV with a fire extinguisher, which had been taken from her camper. Kennedy was also reportedly in possession of several other items, including a fishing bag, fishing pole, boogie board, a yellow West Virginia hoodie and a propane hose removed from a stove all of which were stolen from the victim's unlocked camper.
The victim showed the trooper a photo of Kennedy holding the stolen items and spraying a fire extinguisher toward the ATV, which was not on fire.
Kennedy was located, arrested and charged with breaking and entering, destruction of property, petit larceny and impersonation of a police officer. He was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a $20,000 bond and currently sits behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.
