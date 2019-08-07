LYBURN - A man from Lyburn faces several charges after he reportedly strangled his girlfriend while she had her five-month-old baby in her arms.
The incident happened Sunday, July 28. According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, West Virginia State Police troopers responded to a 911 domestic complaint to an address at Lyburn.
When police arrived, they spoke with a woman who said that her boyfriend, Kaleb Morgan Caldwell, 24, had gotten into a verbal and physical domestic dispute with her. She said that Caldwell had arrived at the residence mad and high on drugs and told her that he was going to burn the house down with her inside.
Caldwell's girlfriend then reportedly said that he pulled her into the house while she had her five-and-a-half month old baby in her arms.
Once she was inside, she tried calling 911, but Caldwell smacked the phone out of her hand and began to push and strangle her while she still had the baby in her arms.
According to the complaint, police observed bruising to her left elbow and red markings on her neck area.
Police found Caldwell in his front yard at his mobile home down the street. The troopers reportedly told Caldwell to come to them, at which time he began running toward the front door, saying "You don't have a search warrant."
Caldwell reportedly grabbed a wooden pole on the front porch. Police advised him to place his hands behind his back, which he refused and continued to hang onto the pole. The troopers took Caldwell to the ground and placed him into handcuffs.
Caldwell is charged with strangulation, child abuse creating risk of injury, domestic battery, domestic assault and obstructing an officer. He was arraigned on a $100,000 surety/cash bond and taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.