MAN — The schedule of events for the Town of Man’s Street Fair this weekend will be slightly different from what had been planned for the original dates two weeks ago.
The annual fair was originally scheduled for Friday-Saturday, Aug. 5-6, but due to weather concerns, organizers pushed it to the following weekend. After that weekend didn’t pan out either because of other happenings in town, the fair is now scheduled for Friday-Saturday, Aug. 19-20.
The entertainment roster will remain the same; however, the Hutchinson Brothers will now perform at 7 p.m. Friday instead of Saturday. The band will perform at the gazebo on the back street of town.
Austin Adkins will perform at the gazebo at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday. Brayden Williamson and Friends will perform at 6 p.m. In Stone will perform on the front street at 7 p.m.
Big Time Pro Wrestling was originally scheduled to perform three times, but instead will have two shows beginning at 8 p.m. both nights.
Most of the vendors and food trucks will remain the same aside from one who had another obligation in the Charleston area this weekend. Inflatables will be free for children, and there will be face painting, T-shirt printing, boutique booths and informational booths alongside the food vendors.
This year’s fair will also feature a pet show at 2 p.m. Saturday. Registration will be at Welcome Home Decor & Gifts at 211 Main St., in Man.
Terri Schoolcraft, who organizes the fair, said the event has been held annually since around 1990, aside from 2020. She described it as something like a family reunion.
“People come out that you don’t see all the time and they just hang out,” Schoolcraft said. “A lot of them, it’s just kind of a good time. It’s like a big family reunion there. Come out and spend time with friends and old friends. It’s just a good way of bringing people in a small town together, because, you know, it is kind of a shame that we live in small towns, and we don’t see people all the time, especially if you don’t work, so this is a good time to do it.”