Wrestling, pictured at last year’s Man Street Fair, will return for two shows at this year’s fair on Friday and Saturday.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

MAN — The schedule of events for the Town of Man’s Street Fair this weekend will be slightly different from what had been planned for the original dates two weeks ago.

The annual fair was originally scheduled for Friday-Saturday, Aug. 5-6, but due to weather concerns, organizers pushed it to the following weekend. After that weekend didn’t pan out either because of other happenings in town, the fair is now scheduled for Friday-Saturday, Aug. 19-20.

