CHAPMANVILLE — A man from Lincoln County is behind bars on numerous charges including assault and terroristic acts after police say he tried to break into a home near Chapmanville, profanely resisted police orders and threatened violence against the homeowner and family.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Deputy C.L. Carter of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at Country Club Drive just outside of Chapmanville on July 18 regarding a man attempting to kick a door down to get inside the home. When Carter arrived, he saw the accused, Malcolm Ray Meade, 33, of Branchland, pacing in the driveway.
Meade reportedly approached the police vehicle, hit the hood and yelled profanities. Carter writes that he was unsuccessful in trying to deescalate the situation and that Meade would not comply with police orders.
Carter placed him in handcuffs. Other officers from the LCSD and the Chapmanville Police Department arrived on scene. While attempting to place Meade in the rear of the patrol vehicle, he reportedly lunged and fell to the ground. While on the ground, Meade spat on Carter’s right arm.
Meade was given multiple verbal commands to stop resisting. Following a brief struggle, police placed him into the rear of the patrol vehicle. While inside, Carter conducted a pat-down search of Meade’s person and located six packages of Suboxone.
Meade was transported to the Chapmanville Police Department for processing and while there, police say he told them that after he was released from jail, he planned to return to the residence and blow it up.
Further investigation revealed that Meade has an active Domestic Violence Petition in place against him effective July 13, 2021.
Meade is charged with burglary, assault on a police officer, three counts of battery on a police officer, obstructing, terroristic acts, three counts of assault, possession of a controlled substance and violation of a DVP. He was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez on July 19 and is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.
Other recent felony arrests listed in Logan County Magistrate Court include:
- Freddie Franklin Curnutte, 52, of Monaville: Burglary; petit larceny; battery; entering without breaking (auto).
- James Earl Ellis, 64, of Logan: Attempted sexual assault (second degree); strangulation.
- Joshua Tyler Ross, 20, of Accoville: Domestic assault; cruelty to animals.
- Larry Joe Carr, 41, of Chapmanville: Possession of fentanyl; driving suspended; DUI 2nd offense; possession of controlled substance (heroin).
Alisha Mae Spears, 29, of Spencer: Delivery of controlled substance schedule I (heroin); delivery of controlled substance schedule II (fentanyl).