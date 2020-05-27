CHAPMANVILLE — A Chapmanville man was arrested after he reportedly tried to drive a vehicle into his uncle’s house and then threatened to burn it down.
The incident happened at a residence located along Smokehouse Fork Road in Chapmanville on Friday, May 22, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court. Deputy T.C. Johnson with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department answered a 911 call in regard to a domestic incident at the home.
While on his way to the scene, Johnson was told that Richard Lee Kinser, 30, of Chapmanville, had gotten into a white Jeep Liberty and attempted to ram the residence with it. Johnson was also told that Kinser had set a fire outside the residence.
When he arrived, Johnson located Kinser sitting beside the white Jeep Liberty in his driveway, and he was detained. Johnson made contact with the victim, who provided a written statement that Kinser is his nephew and they had gotten into an argument and that Kinser had been drinking.
According to the victim’s statement, Kinser drove the vehicle to the victim’s residence and was swearing and yelling, “I’ll get you!” He then proceeded to drive up the victim’s driveway in an attempt to strike the victim on the front porch, but the Jeep got bogged down and could not make it to the porch.
Kinser then reportedly backed out of the driveway onto Main Smokehouse Fork and drove up Trace Mountain toward Chapmanville and then returned to his own residence and parked. Kinser then went back to the victim’s residence and poured gasoline onto the ground, lit it on fire and yelled, “I’ll burn you out!”
Johnson noted that the victim’s household contained two small children and his wife.
A search of Kinser’s name through the Logan County 911 Center revealed that he did not have a valid West Virginia driver’s license.
Kinser is charged with domestic assault, no operators and four counts of wanton endangerment. At the time of writing, he is behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.