LOGAN — A Lincoln County woman and Boone County man were arrested by Natural Resources Police recently after power tools and food items were taken from the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center.
Jessica Rae Stone, 36, of Spurlockville, and Dallas Dean Miller, 43, of Morrisville, are both charged with burglary after the incident, which police say happened Jan. 12.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Michael S. Ellis, an officer with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police, was dispatched to the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center for a tempering with vehicle complaint. When Ellis arrived, he said he found the suspects at the lodge around a vehicle.
Stone reportedly told police that the vehicle was hers, and she gave permission to search the vehicle. Police say they discovered multiple items that belonged to the lodge.
Stone and Miller reportedly confessed to breaking into the lodge maintenance office and taking several miscellaneous power tools and other food items from the office and placing the items into their vehicle. Police say they recovered surveillance video that shows both of the accused taking several items from the maintenance office.
Stone and Miller both were arraigned on multiple 10% and surety bonds of $15,000 and are behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.
Other recent felony arrest reports in Logan County Magistrate Court include:
John Workman, 34, of Ch
- apmanville: charged with possession of fentanyl.
- Delila Shawn Booth, 55, of Wilkinson: charged with eight counts of failure to update as a sex offender.
- William Douglas Cline, 44, of McConnell: charged with three counts of failure to update as a sex offender.
- Keith Allen Lafoya, 54, of Harts: charged with seven counts of failure to update as a sex offender.
- Bobby Curry, 42, of Logan: charged with child neglect creating risk of injury or death
- ; failure to render aid to an overdose.