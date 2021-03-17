With President Joe Biden signing the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law Thursday morning, an unprecedented wave of local-level funding will soon come crashing into the Mountain State.
On Friday, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and local leaders gathered at the old Kanawha County Courthouse to discuss the rollout of these funds, which will total more than $4 billion for West Virginia.
About $34.5 million will be dropping directly into Kanawha County’s bank account, and more than $37.8 million will be deposited into the city of Charleston’s account, when the U.S. Treasury Department finalizes a release date for these funds. Manchin said the department work on mobilizing these funds in the coming months, so there is no set date yet for this money to arrive.
Until then, West Virginia’s cities and counties will be plotting on how and where to spend these funds. The money is headed even to some of the state’s smallest towns, like Coalton in Randolph County, which will receive $100,000; Paw Paw in Morgan County will bank $200,000; and Kermit in Mingo County is getting $150,000.
Manchin said Friday it is incredibly important this COVID-19 relief bill provide money directly to cities and counties. After pandemic expenses are paid for with these funds, leftover money may go toward certain infrastructure and development projects — the three most important being investments in water, sewer and broadband.
“This has never happened in the history of our country, to where any community’s ever gotten money directly to control your own destiny,” Manchin said.
Manchin has criticized Gov. Jim Justice for continuing to sit on more than $600 million in federal CARES Act funding, which the governor received almost a year ago. He said the CARES bill was rushed through because of the emergency at hand, leaving off some spending guardrails. This time, that won’t be the case.
Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said, now that funding is going directly to local governments, instead of being intercepted by the state, the path forward is much clearer.
“That’s a game-changer for us. When the first round of funding came in, we would have to spend the money and ask [the state] for reimbursement,” Salango said. “You wouldn’t know if you would be reimbursed or not and, if it was reimbursed, you didn’t know when.”
Salango said to look for significant economic and infrastructure development in all corners of Kanawha County in the future. He said it will be vital for the county to supplement towns on their various projects to ensure, once they are started, that they are completed. He also called for complete transparency from the County Commission.
“Every dime that we’ll spend will be done in a public hearing with public input,” he said.
While it’s unclear when funding will arrive, Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliott said the work now is in deciding what the massive pot will go toward. Elliott said he’s excited at the thought of completing city projects that, until this week, were almost a pipe dream.
“You think about the projects you can do now that you never had the money for — $2.95 million is a lot of money for the little city of Dunbar,” Elliott said.
Because the date for disbursement is unknown, so are the guidelines on what exactly the funds can be used for. Elliott said that, when those are better known, the Dunbar City Council and the public will have an opportunity for more pointed input.
One idea Elliott had Friday was for the funding to be used to fill the federally mandated emergency savings account for the city’s sewage treatment plant. He said this would avoid raising rates on customers.
John Alderson, a member of Glasgow Town Council, also mentioned the small municipality’s need for sewer upgrades. The town will receive $350,000 from the bill.
But the story of Glasgow is one that mirrors much of West Virginia — after the town’s main job and revenue creator left town in 2014, local leaders have only been able to scratch and claw back a fraction of those old funds.
“Whenever the power plant left us, we lost a great amount of our revenue, as far as our B&O taxes go. We’ve just been skating by ever since then,” he said. “This is going to be tremendous for our little town.”
The somewhat limitless opportunities for infrastructure building will be happening up in Clendenin, too, where Mayor Kay Summers said the small town is ready to come roaring back. Still trying to recover from the June 2016 flood, Summers said funds could be put toward new floodgates and a new elementary school.
She said with the $460,000 that’s coming into Clendenin’s bank account, the city can finally fully heal while also working toward a prosperous future — a thought not all that possible just a few weeks ago.
Correcting the sins of the past also is on Handley Mayor Essie Ford’s mind. While he’s looking at what can be done in his community with the $130,000 coming to it, he said the unincorporated areas of West Virginia also being eligible for American Rescue Plan funding will have a massive effect on the region.
Ford said that, just downstream in Rand, the small unincorporated town has been trying to fix the same water and sewer system problems for decades. But they’ve never had the kind of outlet for help like they do today, he said.
“Those who were not able to get help before, they are now able to apply for help,” Ford said. “When I look at that and I think about how long they have been trying to work on this, since the ‘80s, it’s time for something to be done, and this is an opportunity for it to be done.”
Like Glasgow, Rand and Handley, the small communities that line the Kanawha River have been struggling with infrastructure for most of their time on Earth. Ford says this bill has the opportunity to bring connectivity and prosperity to these often forgotten regions.
“Since this bill was passed, it has given even the state an avenue, and the people an avenue, to come together and be able to handle the [problems happening] long before the pandemic,” Ford said.
And for the state’s most populous city, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the millions in funding allows for investments that have been unable to happen in the past year. Where exactly those investments will go will be determined once guidelines are more clear. For now, Goodwin said, the money initially must be put toward first responders.
“Keep in mind, this is a response to a pandemic, and our first and foremost action should be making sure that we are making our cities and communities whole,” Goodwin said. “Making sure that police, fire, refuse — the boots-on-the-ground work that we do so well in municipal government — continues. So that’s first.”
Goodwin noted that the American Rescue Plan sets aside money for combating substance abuse disorder and homelessness that is not tied to direct funding, which will help Charleston.
Some other funding that will be coming into West Virginia as part of the American Rescue Plan include:
$138 million for broadband
$2 million for hotspots
$11 million for vaccines
$800 million for pre-K through 12th-grade education
$190 million for colleges and universities
$260 million for child care
$152 million for emergency rental assistance
For Ford, the conversation on Friday was simply the beginning. The hard work is all yet to come.
“This is an avenue where we can actually be able to sit down at the table and do something with what we have,” he said. “We have a good starting point, and that’s exactly what it is. It’s not a remedy; it is a starting point.”