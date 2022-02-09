CHARLESTON — Being arguably the most powerful person in Washington, D.C., was a lucrative position for Sen. Joe Manchin in the final months of 2021.
Manchin’s campaign committee hauled in a net $1.54 million over the final three months of 2021, a time frame in which Manchin, D-W.Va., drew the national spotlight for withholding support for — and ultimately opposing — a Democrat social safety and climate spending bill requiring Manchin’s backing to pass in the evenly divided Senate.
Manchin for West Virginia, the senior senator’s campaign committee, finished 2021 with $6.71 million on hand, nearly three times the $2.46 million with which it ended 2020, according to a campaign finance report filed Saturday.
The senator has had the power to block any move President Joe Biden makes requiring Senate approval in the evenly divided chamber, from Cabinet appointments to signature legislation.
That power has made Manchin a valuable target.
Manchin’s campaign committee has raised $5.29 million this election cycle, more than the $4.63 million it had raised at this point in the 2017-18 election cycle, when Manchin was running for a second full Senate term.
The most common contributors to Manchin’s committee were political action committees representing health insurance and energy companies, as well as physicians, realtors, attorneys and oil and gas company executives.
Manchin for West Virginia reported receiving $21,000 from October through December from political action committees representing America’s Health Insurance Plans Inc., Anthem, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Cigna, Highmark, and Independence Blue Cross LLC.
The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association announced support in October for the framework for Build Back Better, the Democratic social safety and climate spending agenda that Manchin has played a pivotal role in blocking. Manchin’s opposition has drawn the ire of proponents who predict its provisions expanding Medicare and allowing the federal government to negotiate certain prescription drug prices would greatly benefit West Virginians.
Manchin’s campaign committee also attracted frequent contributions from fossil fuel and renewable energy companies from October through December. The committee took $19,000 from political action committees representing American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, Cheniere Energy Inc., Equitrans Midstream, the Interstate National Gas Association of America, Northwest Natural Gas and Sempra Energy — all oil and gas companies.
The significant draw from energy companies is typical for Manchin’s campaign, given his chairmanship of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
More than a quarter of the roughly $1.6 million the committee reported drawing from July through September came from the oil and gas industry.
Manchin has drawn intense scrutiny from climate advocates for his role in killing what they say is the most critical measure in the budget bill to address the climate. That’s the Clean Electricity Performance Program, a $150 billion program that would authorize grants for electricity providers that increase clean electricity use by 4% or more annually from 2023 through 2030 and penalties for those that don’t.
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chairman has pushed an “innovation, not elimination” energy policy approach that keeps coal, oil and gas in the nation’s energy mix, even as scientists urge immediate and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions needed to avoid the most devastating, irreversible effects of climate change.
Employees and political action committees for out-of-state oil and gas companies — most of which are based in Texas — dwarfed contributions from in-state individuals and political action committees by more than tenfold from July through September.
Manchin’s leadership political action committee, Country Roads PAC, ended 2021 with $1.07 million on hand, receiving net contributions totaling $154,162 from October through December.
A leadership PAC is a political committee that is established, financed, maintained or controlled by a candidate or an individual holding federal office but is not their authorized committee.
Home Depot co-founder, billionaire and frequent Republican donor Kenneth G. Langone and his wife, Elaine, each contributed $5,000 to Manchin’s leadership PAC last month.
Also contributing $5,000 to Manchin’s leadership PAC last month was the Nuclear Energy Institute. The Washington, D.C.-based nuclear industry trade association participated in presentations that industry representatives made to West Virginia lawmakers earlier this month urging them to lift the state’s restrictions on nuclear power plant construction at a joint meeting of legislative committees.
The House of Delegates approved Senate Bill 4, designed to do just that, on Monday, Jan. 31, sending the bill to Gov. Jim Justice for him to consider signing into law.