LOGAN — Logan County Fire Station No. 2, a volunteer fire department located in Man, is under criminal investigation over county levy funding that is purportedly unaccounted for, according to Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling.

Last month, during the commission’s Feb. 21 meeting, county eastern fire district coordinator Jimmy Porter, representing himself as only a taxpaying citizen and not by his official title, gave a presentation saying that $210,000 in county levy funding through years 2015-2019 was not accounted for. During the commission’s March 6 meeting, Porter asked commissioners to conduct an internal investigation into the matter, which they agreed to pursue.

