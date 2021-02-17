HUNTINGTON — More than 1,100 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in December 2020.
The name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), for Logan County are listed below.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-july-december-2020/.
BIG CREEK: Kaitlyn Briana Smith, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
CHAPMANVILLE: Kensley Victoria Ball, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Brooks Dylan Cooper, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Baylee Reed Elkins, Bachelor of Business Administration.
KISTLER: Nickolas Charles Trogdon, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors.
LAKE: Kortni P. Packo, Bachelor of Business Administration.
LOGAN: Melody Alexander Chukwu-Noe, Associate in Nursing; Kristi Leighann Dalton, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Betty Elizabeth Day, Regents Bachelor of Arts; James Jackson Frye, Bachelor of Business Administration; Mackenzie Shannon Garza, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Pamela Gibson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Brandyn Trey Hensley, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Clayton Mackenzie Smith, Master of Business Administration.
LORADO: Montana Summer Adkins, Master of Arts.
MAN: Michael Dwayne Bryant, Bachelor of Science; Brooke Allyson Mathis, Master of Social Work; Cassandra Faith Vance, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
STOLLINGS: Aemilius Dawn Galazka, Bachelor of Arts.
VERDUNVILLE: Allysun Danielle McCoy, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Madison Paige Ray, Bachelor of Social Work.
WHITMAN: Earl Ryan Holstein, Bachelor of Science.