HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has released its president’s and dean’s lists for the 2020 fall semester.

To make the president’s list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.

To make the dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours. Marshall has 979 students on the president’s list and 2,095 students on the dean’s list. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded. Students’ hometowns are listed as provided by the students.

The full lists can be found at https://www.marshall.edu/news/deans-and-presidents-lists/.

Here are the area students who made the lists.

President’s List

BIG CREEK: Hunter J. Adkins.

BRUNO: Jacob N. Glandon.

CHAPMANVILLE: Jacy D. Baxter, Brooke C. Belcher, Devin J. Collins, James J. Ellis, Katherine T. Gilson, Makayla D. Osborne, Payton E. Stamper, Alicia D. Walker, Evan S. Willis.

KISTLER: Jacob D. Trogdon, Nickolas C. Trogdon.

LAKE: Cheyenne R. Akers, Bethany G. Ball, Madison M. Stover, Carrie S. Sullins.

LOGAN: Jacob D. Loggins.

MADISON: Alexis M. Perry, Caleb B. Sigmon.

MALLORY: Ciara D. Grimmett, Stephanie C. Vance.

MOUNT GAY: Haylie N. Bryant, Kenzie L. Scott.

VERDUNVILLE: Caitlyn M. Epperheart.

WILKINSON: Lynda L. Crouse.

Dean’s List

CHAPMANVILLE: Crystal F. Adams, Obinna G. Anochili, Faith J. Bannister, Miranda G. Chaney, Taylor S. Conley, Chad C. Doss, Lori C. Kessler, Emily R. Lambert, Tonya N. McCormick, Jodee S. Mullins, Bailey M. Parsons, Mackenzie G. Phipps.

DAVIN: Dakota M. Adkins, Brandi M. Lafferty.

LAKE: Caley H. Epling.

LENORE: Chase R. Ooten.

LOGAN: Sarah M. Adkins, Austin T. Conn, Kristi L. Dalton, Sara E. Fortune, James J. Frye, Kaylee D. Hall, Madison N. Webb.

LORADO: Skylar N. Copley.

MALLORY: Paige N. Mitchell, Makayla R. Vance.

MAN: Tori A. Doty, Kenna D. Laws.

PECKS MILL: Tyler C. Carter.

STOLLINGS: Hannah B. Ellis.

SWITZER: Tabitha M. Collins.

VERDUNVILLE: Destiny L. Tomblin.

WEST LOGAN: Aaron T. Vannatter.

WHITMAN: Shane D. Crum, Brian C. Farley, Earl R. Holstein, Alyssa F. Marcum.