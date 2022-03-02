Marshall announces fall 2021 graduates Logan Banner Mar 2, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUNTINGTON — More than 1,000 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in December 2021.Area graduates’ name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), are listed below.The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-december-2021/.BIG CREEK: Hunter Johnathan Adkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.CHAPMANVILLE: Frances Dennis Abrevaya, Master of Business Administration; Tyler Dale Gore, Bachelor of Arts; Kristin Nicole Maynard, Master of Arts.KISTLER: Nickolas Charles Trogdon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude. LAKE: Bethany Gail Ball, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Zachary Ryan Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.LOGAN: Hana Avis Sedlock, Bachelor of Social Work; Tessa Marie Sexton, Regents Bachelor of Arts.MAN: Casey Danielle Albright Vest, Doctor of Pharmacy.MOUNT GAY: MaKayla McLemore, Master of Arts.SWITZER: Rebecca Leigh Ramey-Nagy, Master of Arts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News This week in West Virginia history Tug Valley repeats as sectional champion with 51-40 win over Tolsia at Logan Marshall announces fall 2021 graduates Area piano instructor prepares students for Charleston recital No. 2 Man takes top seed into Class A sectionals Tigers topple East in finale, to play Mingo in sectionals Wildcats roll past Panthers in regular season finale Deb Miller: Seniors are eligible for various tax credits Online Poll Do you think West Virginia’s constitutional officers’ terms should be limited? You voted: Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDwight Williamson: Native of China has big plans for LoganGallery: The 1972 Buffalo Creek FloodNo. 3 Logan topples No. 4 Wayne, 52-38, wins sectional titleDELMER LEE TOMBLIN JR., "DJ"Mount Gay salon reopens under new name RoxellaEvent to remember Buffalo Creek flood's 50th anniversary planned for this SaturdaySouthern announces cast for 'Cuckoo's Nest’No. 2 Logan coasts to 77-42 win over Lincoln County in sectional openerBRADLEY JAMES PYLESDIANA LYNN HERALD CLAY Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView