HUNTINGTON — More than 1,000 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in December 2021.

Area graduates’ name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), are listed below.

The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-december-2021/.

BIG CREEK: Hunter Johnathan Adkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

CHAPMANVILLE: Frances Dennis Abrevaya, Master of Business Administration; Tyler Dale Gore, Bachelor of Arts; Kristin Nicole Maynard, Master of Arts.

KISTLER: Nickolas Charles Trogdon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude.

LAKE: Bethany Gail Ball, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Zachary Ryan Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

LOGAN: Hana Avis Sedlock, Bachelor of Social Work; Tessa Marie Sexton, Regents Bachelor of Arts.

MAN: Casey Danielle Albright Vest, Doctor of Pharmacy.

MOUNT GAY: MaKayla McLemore, Master of Arts.

SWITZER: Rebecca Leigh Ramey-Nagy, Master of Arts.

