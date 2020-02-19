HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has released its president’s and dean’s lists for the 2019 fall semester.
To make the president’s list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
To make the dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours. Marshall has 884 students on the president’s list and 2,133 students on the dean’s list. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded. Students’ hometowns are listed as provided by the students.
The full lists can be found at http://www.marshall.edu/ucomm/deans-and-presidents-lists/.
Here are the Logan County students who made the lists.
President’s list
CHAPMANVILLE: Jacy D. Baxter, James J. Ellis, Kevin L. Hoops, Makayla D. Osborne, Payton E. Stamper.
KISTLER: Nickolas C. Trogdon.
LAKE: Bethany G. Ball, Carrie S. Sullins.
LOGAN: Mackenzie S. Garza, Pamela Gibson, Brandyn T. Hensley, Jacob D. Loggins.
MALLORY: Kaitlyn J. Mays, Stephanie C. Vance.
MOUNT GAY: Haylie N. Bryant.
WHITMAN: Alyssa F. Marcum.
Dean’s list
ACCOVILLE: Tori A. Doty.
AMHERSTDALE: Sandra K. Poston.
BRUNO: Jacob N. Glandon.
CHAPMANVILLE: Devin J. Collins, Brooks D. Cooper, Cacy D. Kessler, Jodee S. Mullins, Joseph T. Phipps, Kayla J. Runyon, Tyler Shannon, Alicia D. Walker, Lewis A. Walls.
CHAUNCEY: Amanda P. Copeland.
DAVIN: Jeredan B. Harris, Angela L. Robertson.
HOLDEN: Jasmine R. Murphy, Cody A. Nunley.
KISTLER: Jodi B. Grimmett, Jacob D. Trogdon.
LAKE: Caley H. Epling, Emily F. Epling.
LOGAN: Sarah M. Adkins, Summer D. Jewell, Janie L. Walsh.
MALLORY: Ciara D. Grimmett, Makayla R. Vance.
MAN: Meagan B. Browning, Kenna D. Laws.
MOUNT GAY: Allysun D. McCoy.
PECKS MILL: Patty A. Costa, Elizabeth R. Johnston.
STOLLINGS: Daphney R. Akers, Hannah B. Ellis.
VERDUNVILLE: Caitlyn M. Epperheart, Madison P. Ray.
WHITMAN: Shane D. Crum, Brian C. Farley.