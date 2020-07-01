HUNTINGTON -- Almost 1,600 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in May 2020.
The name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), for Logan County are listed below.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/ucomm/graduates-for-may-2020/.
CHAPMANVILLE: Gabriella Dawn Adkins, Bachelor of Arts; Kevin Lee Hoops, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Jonathan Dale Keaton, Bachelor of Science; Katherine Grace Murray, Master of Arts; Rhonda R. Ooten, Master of Arts; Joseph Tucker Phipps, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Kayla Jay Runyon, Bachelor of Arts; Alicia DeVincent Walker, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Lewis Alexander Walls, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Cum Laude.
ETHEL: Jadriana Janae Chaney, Bachelor of Science; Erica Nicole Kelley, Doctor of Management Practice in Nurse Anesthesia.
LOGAN: Logan David Adkins, Bachelor of Business Administration; Janie Lynn Walsh, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
MAN: Summer Lee Ann Hill, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Andre Benja Lamyaithong, Doctor of Medicine.
PEACH CREEK: Nicholas Alan Cyfers, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude.
PECKS MILL: Patty Ann Costa, Bachelor of Science.
VERDUNVILLE: Shane Michael Vance, Regents Bachelor of Arts.