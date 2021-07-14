HUNTINGTON — More than 1,500 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in May 2021. Area graduates’ name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), are listed below.
AMHERSTDALE: Sandra Kay Poston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
CHAPMANVILLE: Logan David Adkins, Master of Science; Brooke Cassidy Belcher, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; April Christina Bowen, Master of Arts; Lonnie Kent Lucas, Doctor of Medicine; Sara Beth Manning, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Alicia DeVincent Walker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude.
DAVIN: Dakota Michael Adkins, Bachelor of Science.
HOLDEN: Kaleb Andrew Thompson, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.
LOGAN: Summer Dawn Jewell, Bachelor of Arts; Timothy Colton Tomblin, Master of Science.
LORADO: Montana Summer Adkins, Certificate Program.
MALLORY: Kaitlyn Jewell Mays, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.
MAN: Tammy Nelson, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
MOUNT GAY: Seth Barker, Master of Business Administration; Haylie Nicole Bryant, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
VERDUNVILLE: Melissa D. Doss, Certificate Program; Ashton Blake Sparks, Bachelor of Science.
WHITMAN: Jaylin William Early, Bachelor of Arts; Brian Christopher Farley, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Alyssa Faith Marcum, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.