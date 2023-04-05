Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Students in Marshall University’s College of Health Professions presented original research and evidence-based practice projects and had their work judged on Thursday during Research Day.

At Research Day, graduate and undergraduate students in Marshall’s Schools of Health Sciences, Kinesiology, Nursing and Physical Therapy gave poster and podium presentations of their research and evidence-based practice projects.

