By COURTNEY HESSLER
HD Media
HUNTINGTON - When Noelle Soares gives a tour to potential students at Marshall University's campus, she said it's important to add personal details and experiences from the university to help boost high schoolers' interest.
The experience she uses is the first time she felt like a daughter of Marshall - her first fountain ceremony.
"I did not realize what it meant to the community, the campus, and what it meant to me just being a student at Marshall," she said.
Soares, a junior criminal justice major, ends her hour-long tours at the fountain, hoping to explain the significance of the 1970 plane crash that killed 75 members of Marshall's football team and supporters to the university and how it brings together the Marshall community. It's this emotion, enthusiasm and celebration that help students determine if Marshall is the right place for them.
The tours are just one of the many things the school's recruitment department does to bring in students. Traveling to high schools to recruit with a booth and brochures has always been a recruitment method. Marshall also has events to bring students to campus, like its Green and White Day. Its president and provost have also been active in recruiting students.
While other schools nationwide are seeing a decrease in enrollment, Marshall is one of only four four-year public higher education institutions in West Virginia to experience overall enrollment growth this school year.
Marshall reported in October 2018 that its fall enrollment was 13,178 students, much of which Marshall President Jerome Gilbert had credited to an 80 percent increase in high school students taking dual-credit courses. The number of high school students increased from about 812 students in the last school year to 1,465 in fall 2018.
At the same time, Gilbert reported freshman enrollment had decreased by about 123 students, for a total of 1,690 in the fall. Marshall had 13,010 students enrolled in the previous year.
The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission also reported that in 2016, Marshall's retention rate of more than 71 percent of its students was well over the state average.
Michael McGuffey, senior vice president for Institutional Research and Planning, said the increase could be attributed to the success of the dual-credit courses in high school, which has drastically increased in the past year.
"Many of our students are coming in with 10 or 20 credits already," he said. "Many of them are coming in as sophomores already, so that's a year they actually won't be here when they graduate a year earlier or even sooner.
"We like to make sure when students come here, they graduate as early as they can, so it is helpful to the university. We get a completion and that student is coming in and getting started already on their program."
Tammy Johnson, dean of admissions, said while the year is lost, it doesn't harm the university.
"We will take a successful graduate any day rather than just having someone who is here longer," she said.
Johnson said the recruitment battle is uphill. The number of high school graduates and college-bound high school graduates decreasing over the years and West Virginia's declining population have had an effect on recruitment.
"When you look at enrollment across the country, there was an uptick around the recession, which generally happens around recessions," she said. "Since that time, (the decline) been consistent but gradual - worse in some places, like New England, but not as bad in some other places. So population growth, or lack thereof, is a factor, too.
"Recruiting and retaining students has been more difficult, and I think it will continue to be more difficult. By innovating the way the school recruits, through things like Green and White Day, the university is able to recruit in a new way to its next generation of students."
The Green and White Days are an open house meant to expose prospective students to the many academic majors and programs Marshall offers. It showcases the school's facilities and introduces them to Gilbert and its Student Government Association.
Soares said during tours it was obvious each potential recruit wants to hear something personal to them, whether it is about being involved with the school's extracurricular activities or wanting to know more about the marching band. The Green and White Days give an opportunity to see it all on campus, beyond the hour-long tours.
Having a president and provost, Dr. Jaime Taylor, who are willing to go out to the community and actively recruit is also important to the process, Johnson said.
"That's been very welcome. It's never a bad thing to have more people interested in and focused on recruitment as long as you can move everybody in the same direction," she said. "The more people who are interested, the more people who want to participate and do participate, is only a good thing."
Gilbert, who is in his fourth year as university president, is often seen recruiting in the Huntington community and even traveled as far as India to recruit for Marshall's international programs.
While the city of Huntington faced an increase in violent crime rates in 2017, a number that has since decreased, university officials said it had not affected recruitment, although it did increase questions and concerns by parents during that time. While the city saw an increase, the campus and surrounding area remained safe, officials said.
