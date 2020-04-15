HUNTINGTON — More than 1,200 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University from July to December 2019.
Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the list.
Here are the Logan County graduates.
AMHERSTDALE: Alison Brooke Baldridge, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.
BRUNO: Kimberly Dawn Cozart, Master of Arts; Kayla Nicole Sims, Master of Science.
CHAPMANVILLE: Zachary David Hanlon, Bachelor of Science; Whitney Gayle Preston, Master of Arts; Anthony James Walker, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Christina Woods, Master of Arts; Mary Charlene Woody, Certificate Program.
DAVIN: Jaclyn Michelle Dickerson, Master of Arts; Angela Lynn Robertson, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
HARTS: Amy D Bryant, Master of Arts.
HOLDEN: Jasmine Rachell Murphy, Bachelor of Science.
LOGAN: Austin James Bayless, Bachelor of Arts; Cari Robinson, Master of Arts; Stephanie Lynn Spears, Master of Science; Donald Gene Toppings, Bachelor of Business Administration.
LORADO: Virginia Lee Tomblin, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.
MALLORY: Stephanie Nicole Meadows, Master of Arts.
MAN: Lauren Kathleen Burgess, Master of Arts; Brooke Allyson Mathis, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude.
MOUNT GAY: Ronica Taylor Hensley, Master of Science; Debra Sue Vinson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
OMAR: Jordan Clarence Farmer, Certificate Program.
PECKS MILL: Rodney Dustin Adams, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Kira Michele Owsley, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
VERDUNVILLE: Randi Rachelle Bowen, Master of Arts.