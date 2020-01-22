LOGAN — A professor from Marshall University recently conducted a training presentation on childhood trauma and its effects on development, learning and other factors.
The event, called “Wait, That’s Trauma?” was held at the Word of Life Church at Mud Fork near Logan on Thursday, Jan. 16. Lasting around six hours, the event featured a presentation from Marshall University social work professor Kim White, EdD, LCSW, who discussed Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and the effects of childhood trauma, as well as the mind-body connection and how thoughts, feelings, experiences and physical sensations can affect children’s and adults’ health and behavior.
“The ACEs training is important because trauma and chronic stress affect children’s physical, mental and behavioral development, which can have long-term negative health outcomes,” White said.
“Knowing how children are affected now and in the long-term helps adults better understand children’s needs and behaviors so they can respond to them with skill and empathy. Some schools in southern West Virginia, like Man Elementary, are choosing trauma-informed approaches to school culture and discipline and have seen improvements at their school across the board. The state of affairs in West Virginia, with the opioid and foster care crises, requires all child-serving helpers, caregivers, teachers and judges to understand ACEs and incorporate that knowledge into practice with West Virginia’s children.”
Funded through the West Virginia State Opioid Response Grant, the training was sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) and the Marshall University Department of Social Work. Those sponsorships were in partnership with the Logan County Prevention Coalition, the Logan County Family Resource Network and the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.
“This is the first time that this group of individuals have decided to come together and bring trauma awareness to southern West Virginia, and honestly, that’s the reason all in itself,” said Caine Dials, site manager and shelter supervisor for the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. “Everybody knows the drug epidemic that we see in West Virginia and the root of all that starts with trauma, so if we can get to the root of the problem, we stand a chance to correct those issues, and ACEs training and trauma training is the beginning of that.”
Dials said about 54 people from all walks of life, out of 70 registered, showed up for the event. The room was filled with recovery coaches, recovery groups, social workers, foster care agents, school administrators — practically any individual who deals with a traumatized youth.
“Based on the evaluations I received, it appears people appreciated the knowledge of how the stress response affects a child’s brain and physiology, and then of course their behavior,” White said. “Respondents indicated having this information will help them be less reactive to children and instead try to connect and understand what’s behind their behavior. Mindfulness-based interventions to reduce stress and slow down reactivity are also important benefits highlighted in the training.”
Dials said plans are underway to host similar events in the future.