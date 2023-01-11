Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Students returned to Marshall University’s campus for the first day of classes Monday with their sights set on a new normal.

The spring 2023 semester started with the university lifting most of its COVID-19 protocols.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

