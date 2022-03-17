HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s cybersecurity students have a new way to learn after university officials signed paperwork to enter a partnership with a security company and the state’s National Guard.
On Wednesday, Marshall University’s Institute for Cyber Security announced the partnerships with the West Virginia National Guard and Forge Security following a “live fire” cyber range training by the security company, which focused on industrial control systems. Cybersecurity students at Marshall followed along through those exercises to see how working practitioners respond to cyber attacks.
ICS brings together Marshall’s hardware and software engineers, forensic scientists, cybersecurity practitioners and policy experts to address emerging needs in cybersecurity through multidisciplinary, cutting-edge research, education and outreach programs.
Marshall President Brad D. Smith called it a strategic coalition with partners who bring a different set of skills and experiences. Marshall University will provide the faculty, the research and the facilities to set the environment. The National Guard will provide onsite personnel who can help run training missions. Forge Security will bring in the virtual cyber range to allow practice in real time.
Smith said the collective three are building a foundation none could have done on their own. He said hands-on learning for students is priceless.
“We all know that learning happens best when you can actually learn the theory and then see if it really works,” he said. “And so this applied experience, or experiential learning, as we call it, is the perfect way for students to really understand that they’re developing the skills and expertise they need to have an impact.”
The cyber range enables Marshall to incorporate immersive, realistic and hands-on exercises into its curriculum. This includes individual lab exercises that teach specific skills, as well as live fire exercises that simulate an actual cyber attack. The range has a value of about $200,000 per semester, Smith said.
Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, the adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, said the venture will be beneficial for the National Guard and refine their cyber skills, build a talent pool and provide a response capability.
Crane said anything from national data to local water systems can be attacked through the web and it’s an issue that affects everyone.
“(Cybersecurity) is an issue for our local, state and county governments and all of our industry, and it’s not just us in uniform that have to respond to it,” he said. “We have to prepare all of our young generation that are coming up to be prepared to help ensure the safety of our networks.”
In reading a letter written from U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Bill Bissett, Capito’s senior adviser for economic development and state initiatives, said cybersecurity is more important than ever to protect as a war rages between Russia and Ukraine and the United States continues to impose sanctions on Russia.
“We must also continue to work to secure our country from retaliatory cyber attacks,” Bissett read. “The threat that we face from cyber attacks will continue, and this program is preparing the next generation of guardians that will protect us from these electronic assaults.”
Justin Jarrell, founder and CEO of Forge Security, said the purpose of starting the company was to help the community strengthen and protect itself.
“I’m just as invested in the next generation of cybersecurity professionals,” Jarrell said. “That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Marshall University and the West Virginia National Guard to support cybersecurity research and innovation with this one-of-a-kind program.”