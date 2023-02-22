Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s School of Art and Design will present its 12th annual National Juried Exhibition, featuring works by artists from more than a dozen states and works of regional artists from West Virginia and Ohio.

The exhibition will be open Feb. 28 through March 17 in Marshall University’s Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery in the Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave., Huntington.

