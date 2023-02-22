HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s School of Art and Design will present its 12th annual National Juried Exhibition, featuring works by artists from more than a dozen states and works of regional artists from West Virginia and Ohio.
The exhibition will be open Feb. 28 through March 17 in Marshall University’s Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery in the Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave., Huntington.
A reception and awards ceremony is planned from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28. It is free and open to all, and it will be livestreamed over Instagram @marshalluartanddesign.
This year, the invitation reached hundreds of artists working in all types of media, giving this year’s juror, Neil Callander, a vast selection of pieces from which to choose, according to Interim Gallery Director Courtney Chapman. Visitors will see 30 works of art, including painting, sculpture, mixed media, drawing and new media on a diverse range of subjects.
“This exhibition is a marvelous representation of the wide variety of artists and contemporary artwork being created,” Chapman said in a news release. “We had close to 100 submissions, and our juror, Neil Callander, curated a thoughtful and cohesive exhibition.”
Callander is a Kentucky-born artist and educator with a bachelor’s of fine arts from Indiana University and a master’s of fine arts from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. Callander has exhibited widely, including solo exhibitions at Goose Barnacle in Brooklyn, New York, as well as Bowling Green State University in Ohio, MANIFEST Gallery and Drawing Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, Elon University in North Carolina, and The Kentucky School of Art in Louisville, Kentucky. He is a member of ZEUXIS, an association of still-life painters based in New York City.
Admission to the exhibit is free, and all are welcome. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. For more information about Marshall’s School of Art and Design, visit www.marshall.edu/art.