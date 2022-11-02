Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall University’s Huntington campus

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University was awarded two separate million-dollar grants Monday by the Appalachian Regional Commission.

One was a $1.5 million grant to establish West Virginia Grant Resource Centers to assist communities and other eligible applicants in developing competitive grant applications. The other was a $1.11 million grant to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for a new initiative that takes a multi-generational approach to workforce development.

