HUNTINGTON - In a special meeting held over conference call, the Marshall University Board of Governors on April 10 approved a 3.5 percent tuition and fee increase for the upcoming 2019-20 school year, according to a university news release.
Beginning with the fall semester, undergraduate tuition and fees will increase 3.5 percent, which equals an increase of $142 per semester from this semester's $4,064 for undergraduate West Virginia residents, $245 per semester from $7,003 for undergraduate metro students who live in the border counties of Kentucky and Ohio, and $326 per semester from $9,307 for undergraduate nonresident students. Program fees cover a variety of expenses ranging from academic software for computer science majors to laboratory materials for science students.
Metro tuition/fees apply to students who reside in Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike or Scioto counties in Ohio, and Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky.
A complete listing of the new rates, including changes to the housing prices, is available at www.marshall.edu/tuition.
In addressing the board of governors, Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert said the increase is necessary to offset the escalating costs associated with higher education.
"The tuition and fees increase is allowing us to keep pace with inflation," Gilbert said. "Of course, I would prefer no increases, but unfortunately, in today's economy that is just not possible. We looked at several scenarios, and this seemed to be the best solution."
This is the eighth year in a row the university has increased tuition and fees
for students.
The new tuition and fees schedule will take effect for the fall 2019 semester.
University officials said in the release the special board meeting would allow the student financial aid office extra time to prepare financial aid packets for incoming students.
The next regular meeting of the board is April 25.