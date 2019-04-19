HD Media
HUNTINGTON - Marshall University has released its graduation list for July-December 2018.
During that time, the university awarded degrees to more than 1,200 students. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the list. Students' hometowns are listed as provided by the students.
The full graduation list can be found at http://www.marshall.edu/ucomm/graduates-for-july-december-2018/.
Here are the Logan County graduates, their degrees and honors.
ACCOVILLE: Jessica Paige Gambill, Master of Science.
AMHERSTDALE: Tabitha Ferguson, Bachelor of Arts; Megan Brooke Jude, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
CHAPMANVILLE: Frances Dennis Abrevaya, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Hilary Dawn Adkins, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Oley R. Berry, Master of Arts; Bradley Thomas Brown, Master of Arts; Casey Daniel Gore, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Andrea Allison Motto, Bachelor of Arts; Rachael Lea Mullins, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Laikyn BreAnne Nelson, Master of Science; Rebekah Lynn Noe, Bachelor of Science; Eva L. Stanley, Associate in Nursing; Jared Michael Taylor, Bachelor of Arts.
DAVIN: Kassondra Nicole Brown, Bachelor of Social Work.
HOLDEN: Jordan Lynn Spears, Bachelor of Arts.
LOGAN: Eugene Adkins, Master of Arts; Donna Maria Ferguson, Certificate Program; Shayna Breann Gore, Bachelor of Science; Brandie Nichole Newsome, Master of Arts in Teaching.
WILKINSON: Christopher Shawn Burgess, Master of Arts in Teaching.