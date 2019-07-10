Logan Banner
HUNTINGTON - Marshall University has released its dean's list for the 2019 spring semester.
To make the dean's list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the list. Students' hometowns are listed as provided by the students.
The full dean's list can be found at http://www.marshall.edu/ucomm/deans-list-for-spring-2019/.
Here are the Logan County students who made the list.
ACCOVILLE: Tori A. Doty.
BIG CREEK: Ciera B. Stowers.
CHAPMANVILLE: Cheyenne R. Armstrong, Macalla E. Artist, Kensley V. Ball, Jacy D. Baxter, Nicholas B. Conley, Martha J. Ellis, Tabitha F. Farley, Zachary D. Hanlon, Mekensi K. Hedrick, Jonathan D. Keaton, Joseph T. Phipps, Chase N. Preston, Kayla J. Runyon, Tyler Shannon, Julie A. Smith, Alicia D. Walker.
DAVIN: Angela L. Robertson.
HOLDEN: Kaleb A. Thompson.
KISTLER: Krista L. Ellis.
LAKE: Bethany G. Ball, Kortni P. Packo, Carrie S. Sullins.
LOGAN: Summer D. Jewell, Jacob D. Loggins, John W. Nagy, Charles W. Simon, Destiny L. Tomblin.
MALLORY: Tiffany A. Belcher, Lindsay P. Eldridge, Kaitlyn J. Mays, Paige N. Mitchell, Makayla R. Vance.
MAN: Kenna D. Laws.
MOUNT GAY: Haylie N. Bryant, Allysun D. McCoy, Jesse R. Queen.
PEACH CREEK: Sarah E. Mullins.
PECKS MILL: Rodney D. Adams, Andrew T. Lester, Kira M. Owsley.
SWITZER: Tabitha M. Collins.
WHITMAN: Shane D. Crum, Brian C. Farley, Alyssa F. Marcum.