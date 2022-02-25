SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Marshall University and West Virginia State University have reached an articulation agreement to allow undergraduate students at West Virginia State to efficiently enter the Professional Master of Science in Athletic Training program at Marshall.
The schools formally announced the partnership during an event Thursday at Marshall University’s South Charleston campus.
As part of the agreement, Marshall’s athletic training program will reserve two seats each year for students from West Virginia State.
Paige Carney, interim provost at West Virginia State, said the school looks forward to the partnership.
“It is exciting that we are collaborating together, and that doesn’t always happen every single time,” Carney said. “I want to thank Jay Canterbury (instructor of sports studies and general education in West Virginia State’s Health and Human Performance Department) for everything he’s done in terms of making sure our students are prepared so that they can transition into the master’s program.”
After the Fall 2022 term, to be accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education, athletic training programs must result in the granting of a master’s degree, something West Virginia State does not offer.
Zack Garrett, program director for Marshall University’s athletic training program, said athletic training programs transitioning to the graduate level provided an opportunity to develop relationships that boost enrollment for both schools. The process of establishing the agreement has taken three or four years, Garrett said.
“We’re excited to have an opportunity with West Virginia State,” Garrett said. “We utilize them as a clinical site for our students currently. They come up and get a great experience. We’ve already had a few of the graduates apply to do the master’s program before we had any agreements in place. They’re great students … it just made sense to create this opportunity.”
According to a news release, the agreement establishes a plan of study for WVSU undergraduate students to allow them to then enter Marshall’s master’s program. WVSU will advise students to enroll in pre-requisite athletic training courses at the school that have been accepted by the program at Marshall.
WVSU students with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher may apply for admission to the PMSAT degree program.
Applicants must submit a transcript, resume and two letters of recommendation. WVSU applicants who meet all admissions criteria for the program will be admitted to the two seats based on applicant ranking, according to the news release. Depending on demand for the program each year, additional openings for WVSU students may be added.