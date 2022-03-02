LOGAN — With Logan County now in the green on the state’s COVID-19 map — the lowest indicator level possible — Logan County Schools Superintendent Patricia Lucas announced Friday that masks will no longer be required in the district’s schools.
During a special session of the Logan County Board of Education Friday, Feb. 25, Lucas said the state has released new guidelines regarding COVID-19 protocols in schools. As such, Logan County Schools has developed new guidance of their own that states that wearing face coverings is recommended, but not required.
Lucas said wearing face coverings will be up to each student’s parents. Additionally, only positive cases will be quarantined. No contact tracing will be performed.
According to the new guidelines, which can be found online at https://boe.logan.k12.wv.us/, Logan County Schools will reactivate the mask policy if the county once again turns orange or red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s county alert map.
Currently, 42 counties — including Logan — are green on the map as of Tuesday. Twelve counties are yellow, and one county — Tucker — is gold. No counties are orange or red.
According to the WVDHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, Logan County recorded 87 new cases over the past seven days. As of Monday, 54 cases were active in Logan County. The daily positivity rate was 6.15%.
Cumulatively, Logan County has recorded 6,053 cases and 168 deaths.
Statewide, there are currently 2,575 active COVID-19 cases with an 8.30% daily positivity rate. There have been 6,339 deaths, 22 of which were recorded from the day before.