LOGAN — Another property in downtown Logan is now empty after a massive structure fire ripped through the abandoned Fox Apartments complex in the 400 block of Stratton Street early Friday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at around 1:05 a.m. and by 1:30 a.m., the blaze was so massive that firefighters from multiple departments in the region were called in. The building was no stranger to city firemen, as they have fought fires at the structure several times before, including in 2011 and in 2018, the latter of which resulted in one firefighter being injured.
This time, the damage from previous fires was too much for the structure. About 20 minutes into fighting the fire, multiple parts of the building’s wall collapsed into Stratton Street and in the back of the building, leaving bricks and debris in the middle of the road and on train tracks.
Bricks from the collapse completely destroyed two vehicles, and several others that were parked nearby received heavy damage from the heat of the flames. Train traffic was shut down for several hours as crews raced to extinguish the fire, and Stratton Street was closed for nearly an entire day before cleanup was complete.
According to City of Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett, what was left of the building in the aftermath posed an immediate threat to public safety. The remainder of the building was torn down by Friday evening, and firefighters remained on scene spraying water on the rubble to prevent rekindling.
On Friday, Beckett said he believes the fire is a result of arson.
“This is the same building that we’ve fought with for 10 years, and we’ve probably put this thing out 10 or 12 times in the last five years, and our guys have done a really good job at it,” Beckett said. “I’ve spoke with our city fire marshal. This is not a case of an accidental fire. This is a case of a set fire is what we believe.”
Beckett said the city’s fire marshal, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, City of Logan police and West Virginia State Police are all investigating the cause of the fire. He said squatters could be to blame, but it is too early to tell.
The fire also displaced 35 residents in the Ernie Sullins Apartments, which was built directly against the building that burned. The complex received some smoke and water damage and, as a result, all the residents were evacuated and assisted by the American Red Cross and taken to temporary shelter.
As of Saturday evening, all but three residents in the Ernie Sullins Apartments have been allowed to return to their apartments, according to Susan Meade, who manages the complex.
“Despite the damage the building suffered, we are truly blessed to have a home to come back to, and we are working on getting the other three back home as quickly as possible,” Meade said.
Despite all the damage the fire caused, no injuries were reported.
Beckett said he is unsure of what may become of the property because it has not yet been determined who owns the property.
“We’ll have to do a tax search and make sure the taxes have been paid and make sure it’s actually owned and not been sold for taxes,” Beckett said. “We’ll just have to wait and see. It used to be the (Fox family) that owned it. It was like a trust company, but now, I don’t know. That’s been several, several years ago.”
